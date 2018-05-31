Florida woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for crystal meth possession

A Florida woman named Crystal Methvin was arrested Saturday on charges of crystal meth possession.

WFLA reports that police responded to an anonymous tip that led them to a parking lot where three people were sitting in a car. Police said they searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and a substance that tested positive for crystal methamphetamine.

Methvin, 40, and Douglas Nickerson, 41, were arrested for drug possession, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. No details about the third person were released.

According to jail records, Methvin has faced drug charges at least 14 other times. She remains in the St. Johns County Jail.

