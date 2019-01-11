Florida woman stashed stolen Rolexes in her 'vaginal area' before fighting with officers, police say

Delajurea Brookens, 29, is accused of stealing several expensive watches that were later found in her "vaginal area," police said. (Miami Springs Police Department)

MIAMI - A Miami woman is accused of stealing five expensive watches from a man she met at a nightclub before stashing them in her "vaginal area" and fighting with officers.

Delajurea Brookens, 29, is facing charges of grand theft, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine, battery and criminal mischief.

According to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ, Brookens met a man at a Miami Beach nightclub before going back to his hotel. At one point, the man went to the bathroom and upon returning, noticed that a Crown Royal bag containing five Rolex watches was missing, the report said. The watches were estimated to be worth about $108,000.

Brookens then ran out of the room and the man followed in pursuit, the report said. He found her trying to get in a taxi and noticed one of his watches sticking out of her purse. A struggle reportedly ensued in which Brookens struck the man in the head with an object, causing him to fall to the ground.

The taxi driver called 911 as Brookens ran back to the hotel, the report said. Authorities found the woman in an alley next to the hotel.

Officers said Brookens was found with a small bag of white powder and the Crown Royal bag containing one of the watches. When they asked where the other four were at, she reportedly responded, "F*** off. I'm drunk." Police said she was screaming and refusing to answer any questions.

According to the report, Brookens kicked, spit and bit officers as she was taken into custody. She later urinated on a bench in a holding cell without telling officers that she needed to use the restroom, the report said.

As Brookens was being processed through jail, police said she went through a metal detector that "showed items that were in her vaginal area." A corrections sergeant searched Brookens and found the remaining four watches, according to the report.

Brookens remains held on $49,000 bond.

