Former President George H.W. Bush admitted to hospital with blood infection

HOUSTON - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital Sunday after contracting an infection, his office announced.

Here is the full statement:

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

Bush's wife, Barbara Bush, died last week at age 92.

