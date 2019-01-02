Four arrested for stealing more than $500,000 of tequila from truck driver, Florida police say

Vidal Estrada, Alberto Obaya, Lemuel Escobar, and Humberto Ramirez were arrested after police said they stole over $500,000 worth of tequila from a truck driver Sunday night. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Four men were arrested in Florida on Sunday night after they stole more than $500,000 of tequila from a truck driver, police said.

It was about 11 p.m. when the theft occurred, investigators said. The truck driver, traveling from Miami to Tampa, had stopped for an evening meal at the Tampa Truck Stop. The man called the sheriff's office when he returned to his rig about midnight and found that his trailer full of Patrón tequila was no longer attached, deputies said.

“When he comes outside, the back trailer is gone. His cab is there, but his trailer is gone,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokesperson Danny Alvarez told WTVT. “So he calls the police. We respond. We put up aviation and we send out dogs. We send out patrol and we were looking.”

Deputies began searching and found the trailer parked 11 miles away in Thonotosassa. Four men were unloading cases of tequila into a box truck, deputies said. The suspects had moved 20 cases before law enforcement caught up with them.

“It was organized. This had been planned because the box truck was there to meet them,” said Alvarez.

Vidal Estrada, 66; Alberto Obaya, 46; Lemuel Escobar, 35; and Humberto Ramirez, 37, were arrested and are facing charges of grand theft, burglary, and resisting an officer without violence. Obaya was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The retail value of the 966 cases of stolen tequila was estimated to be $507,105, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

