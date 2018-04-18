GameStop burglar attempts to disguise himself with see-through bag, Georgia police say

A man in St. Marys, Georgia did not use the best disguise when he burglarized a GameStop store last week.

Georgia police are looking for Kerry Hammond Jr., 22, who was captured on surveillance video inside the GameStop around 1:20 a.m. April 13, according to WJXT.

Police said Hammond tried to use a bottled water wrapper to obscure his face. However, surveillance video from the store shows the man's face clearly visible behind the see-through bag.

Watch the video above.

The St. Marys Police Department posted surveillance video and pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page. The department wrote, "You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing."

Police said they have another video of the man walking through a different store without a plastic bag, but wearing the same clothes.

It is unknown if anything was actually stolen from the GameStop.

