George W. Bush says mother did not fear death

HOUSTON - Former President George W. Bush says his mother, Barbara Bush, did not fear death because she believed in an afterlife and that she would be "wonderfully received in the arms of a loving God."

The former president appeared Wednesday with his wife Laura Bush on the Fox Business Network. He says his mother "was warm and wonderful, until you got out of line."

Barbara Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday at 92.

George W. Bush says that during a recent visit with his mother, she told her doctor that her son "is the way he is" because she "drank and smoked when (she) was pregnant with him."

Laura Bush says her mother-in-law had long supported literacy campaigns and believed "if everyone could read and write, a lot of problems would be solved."

