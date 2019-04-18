Georgia students disciplined over video disparaging Mexicans

COVINGTON, Ga. - Several students of a Georgia high school have been disciplined over a video that shows them acting out a deportation and then saying "Remember, f--- the Mexicans."

Newton County Schools spokeswoman Sherri Davis tells news outlets that the video was an outtake from a project in an American Government class at Eastside High School in Covington. She says the project was for students to discuss different political views and make a video about their positions.

You may watch the video here. [WARNING: Language]

The video shows a boy escorting a girl behind a gate, saying "This is what happens when you cross the border illegally." A second boy then jumps in frame and makes the disparaging comment.

Davis says the school learned about the video this week and the students were disciplined.

We are aware of an inappropriate social media post made by students at Eastside High School. The post included a video with offensive content that will not be tolerated. The students involved have been disciplined according to the student code of conduct. pic.twitter.com/NgfqBGgMxD — Eastside High School (@EHS_Eagles) April 16, 2019

