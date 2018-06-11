Grandmother caught on video transporting kids in dog kennels, Memphis police say

Leimome Cheeks 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment after she was filmed letting her grandchildren out of cages in the trunk of her car. (Facebook / Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis, Tennessee took a woman into custody after a viral video showed two children climbing out of dog kennels in the back of an SUV Saturday, police said.

Leimome Cheeks 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, WREG reports.

The video was filmed by a concerned citizen who was passing by.

The video shows a woman, who police identified as Cheeks, standing at the back of her SUV as one of her grandchildren climbs out of a kennel in the trunk. Police said there were two children, ages 7 and 8, placed in the cages.

Watch the video below:

The children told police there was no room in the backseat, so their grandmother told them to get inside the cages, according to an affidavit obtained by WREG.

Cheeks admitted to police that she kept the children in the cages while she was driving for about 35 minutes. Temperatures were near 95 degrees, and the children told police that there were no vents in the back of the car to keep them cool.

Cheeks appeared in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.