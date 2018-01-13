National

Hawaii officials say 'ballistic missile threat' emergency alert was mistake

Alert sent to cell phones

By Amber Ainsworth
IPhone users received an alert Jan. 13, 2018 that a ballistic missile was headed toward Hawaii.

HAWAII - Officials said an alert Saturday morning about a ballistic missile heading toward Hawaii was a false alarm.

Screenshots of iPhone emergency alerts filled social media, as people on the island tried to figure out what was happening.

"Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. See immediate shelter. This is not a drill," the alert stated.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is investigating.

