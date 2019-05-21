Houston police: Intruder dies after father wrestles gun away, shoots him outside daughter's bedroom

HOUSTON - A man who broke into a Houston home early Sunday morning died after being shot multiple times by the family's father and inflicting stab wounds upon himself, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home about 2:40 a.m.

The suspect, who investigators estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, allegedly broke into the home through a ground-floor window before being found by the family's father outside his 13-year-old daughter's upstairs bedroom.

The intruder was reportedly armed with a gun, which the father wrestled away and used to shoot him multiple times.

A neighbor who heard the shooting went to the house and ushered the family's four children, ages 4 to 13, outside, police said. The neighbor reportedly returned to the home and saw the intruder downstairs stabbing himself with a kitchen knife.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, officals said.

Detective Blake Roberts told the Houston Chronicle that the suspect did not appear to have any connection to the family.

"Of course, it's still under investigation," Roberts said. "We still have a lot of research to do on the male that broke into the house as far as his criminal history, his mental history and anything we can find in order to determine what would be the motive for this."