'I'm a pretty girl,' S.C. woman says as she tries to talk her way out of drunken driving arrest

Lauren Cutshaw, 33, tried talking her way out of a drunken driving arrest after being pulled over for speeding, according to police. (Beaufort County Detention Center)

BLUFFTON, S.C. - A South Carolina woman who was arrested for drunken driving Sunday told police she's a pretty girl and shouldn't go to jail, according to officers.

Lauren Cutshaw, 33, was pulled over after speeding through a stop sign at 60 miles per hour, police said. Officers noted that her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and she was slurring her words. A breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level was at 0.18 percent, or twice the legal limit.

Video obtained by the Washington Post shows Cutshaw trying to talk her way out of the arrest:

"Don't take me to jail, please. I don't want to know what it's like. I don't want to know what it's like," Cutshaw, in tears, can be heard saying. "I'm a pretty girl. Please don't make me go in there."

Cutshaw can also be heard saying that she "graduated from a really good university."

Police said Cutshaw also described herself as a "clean, thoroughbred white girl" who was a cheerleader, dancer, and sorority girl. When asked what that had to do with anything, the woman replied, "You're a cop. You should know what that means," according to police.

The woman told police she was celebrating her birthday and had two glasses of wine. Officers said that after they found marijuana and rolling papers in Cutshaw's car, she said she also "may have" smoked pot earlier in the evening.

Cutshaw was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center on charges including drunken driving, speeding, and marijuana possession.

