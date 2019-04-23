Lawyer used shoe camera to record up underage girl's dress at California Apple Store, police say

Jacques Bloxham, 66, was arrested for allegedly using a shoe camera to record up a girl's dress at a California Apple Store on Sunday. (Walnut Creek Police Department)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A licensed attorney in California was arrested Monday after police said he taped a camera to the top of his shoe in order to record up a girl's dress at an Apple Store.

Jacques Bloxham, 66, was taken into custody on suspicion of using a camera to secretly record the undergarments of another person, along with annoying or molesting a child under 18, officials said.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday about 3 p.m. at an Apple Store in Walnut Creek. Police said Bloxham taped a small camera on his shoe and then “moved his shoe so that the camera was under a female juvenile’s dress.”

The girl's father reportedly spotted what Bloxham was doing and confronted him, prompting him to run out of the store. A good Samaritan then chased Bloxham for several blocks before officers caught up with him, according to police.

Officials said various cameras and recording devices were found in Bloxham's car, in addition to the shoe camera.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bloxham is a personal injury attorney who is an active member of the California State Bar.

Bloxham was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail but has bailed out, according to officials. Investigators are working to determine if Bloxham had recorded other people.

