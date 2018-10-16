LIVE STREAM: AG Sessions announces enforcement efforts against Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion

LIVE at 3 p.m.: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) along with other officials from the State Department’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Republic of Mexico’s Office of the Attorney General (PGR) and partners at FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) will hold a press conference to announce enforcement efforts against Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

