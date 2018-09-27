LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Kavanaugh, Ford testimony at Senate hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Thursday where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault are set to testify about her allegation.

The panel will see both witnesses face five minutes of questioning from each senator on the panel, or a lawyer if senators choose to yield their time.

Christine Blasey Ford went public with her story and her name in The Washington Post. Ford and Kavanaugh, students at separate private high schools in Maryland, both attended a party in 1982 when she was 15 and he was 17, according to her account. Ford said Kavanaugh pushed her into a room and pinned her to a bed. While another boy watched, she said, Kavanaugh tried to pull her clothes off and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. The third person in the room jumped on the bed, the three tumbled to the floor, and Ford escaped. Both boys were inebriated, she said.

Ford told The Post that she told her therapist and her husband about the encounter in 2012.

Meanwhile, another woman has come forward with new allegations about Kavanaugh, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while he was in high school. The allegations come from Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School in Maryland.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled its vote on Kavanaugh's nomination for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

