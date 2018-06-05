LIVE STREAM: Former USA Gymnastics leaders, MSU president testify on Nassar case

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security, will hold a hearing Tuesday entitled "Preventing Abuse in Olympic and Amateur Athletics: Ensuring a Safe and Secure Environment for Our Athletes."

The hearing is expected to focus on how past processes to protect Olympic athletes from abuse have failed to keep athletes safe and explore current efforts to provide a safe environment for amateur athletes.

Witnesses:

Ms. Rhonda Faehn, former Women's Program Director, USA Gymnastics

Mr. Steve Penny, former President, USA Gymnastics

Ms. Lou Anna Simon, former President, Michigan State University

*Witness list subject to change.

Hearing Details:

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

3:00 p.m.

Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security

An attorney representing victims of former sports physician Larry Nassar said the following survivors are expected to attend the hearing:

Jessica Howard, three-time national champion rhythmic gymnast, allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar at the Karolyi Ranch national training center

Jeanette Antolin, former Team USA gymnast allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar at the Karolyi Ranch national training center and at national and international competitions organized by USAG and USOC

Emily Goetz, former Team USA gymnast allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar

Sarah Klein, former gymnast allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar, now an attorney and business consultant

Hannah Morrow, a gymnast allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar at the age of 11 now a high school senior

Kaylee Lorincz, a gymnast allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar at MSU's clinic at the age of 12, now a freshman at Adrian College

Morgan McCaul allegedly assaulted by Larry Nassar at MSU's clinic at the age of 12, now a freshman at University of Michigan.

Olympic medalists Jordyn Wieber and Jamie Dantzscher, former speed skater Bridie Farrell, and former figure skater Craig Maurizi testified at a hearing of this subcommittee in April.

