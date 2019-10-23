LIVE STREAM: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before House Financial Services Committee

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak about the website's new cryptocurrency Libra and field questions about privacy and antitrust at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

A slew of policy changes this week at Facebook show how the social media giant can act decisively on pressing public policy matters — when it chooses to.

But as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the announcements also highlight some things Facebook is choosing not to do, such as insist on truth in political advertising run on its platform, that have become a source of growing concern to politicians and elected officials.

On Monday, Facebook rolled out sweeping updates to its products and policies surrounding elections and disinformation and said it had caught dozens of fake Russian-controlled accounts seeking to influence the 2020 election.

Facebook said it will begin to monitor its platform for fraudulent logins and other malicious activity specifically targeting campaign workers. It will label content by government-controlled media outlets, and on Instagram it will soon label false or misleading content.

