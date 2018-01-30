LIVE STREAM: Sen. Feinstein, gymnasts call on House to vote on bill to protect athletes

WASHINGTON - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will host a news conference Tuesday with abuse survivors to call on the House to take up Senate-passed legislation to prevent future predators from abusing young athletes.

The bill comes just days after former sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts.

The bill would require amateur athletics governing bodies to immediately report sexual abuse allegations to law enforcement.

Feinstein will be joined by:

Rachael Denhollander , former gymnast and first Nassar survivor to speak publicly

, former gymnast and first Nassar survivor to speak publicly Mattie Larson , former USA Gymnastics national team member

, former USA Gymnastics national team member Jamie Dantzscher , 2000 Olympic bronze medalist, former USA Gymnastics national team member

, 2000 Olympic bronze medalist, former USA Gymnastics national team member Jeanette Antolin , former USA Gymnastics national team member

, former USA Gymnastics national team member Nancy Hogshead-Maka , J.D., CEO of Champion Women

, J.D., CEO of Champion Women Additional survivors to be announced

WHEN: 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday

