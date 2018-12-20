Living while black: All the routine activities for which police were called on African-Americans

Some of the individuals who have had the police called on them (CNN)

(CNN) -- It's happened yet again.

An African-American man in suburban Cleveland says a bank teller called police on him this month when he tried to cash a check from his employer. Although the man didn't explicitly cry "racial profiling," many observers see the incident as another in a dispiriting and all-too-familiar series.

In 2018, police across the United States have been urged to investigate black people for doing all kinds of daily, mundane, noncriminal activities.

This year alone, police have been called on African-Americans for:

And these are just some of the incidents that CNN has reported. There are no doubt many others.

"It was highly embarrassing," the Cleveland man told reporters. "The person who made that phone call ... I feel as though they were judging."

A review of news headlines this year shows that police were also called on other people of color. But it seemed to happen most often to black people: black people just going about their business.