Man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Pennsylvania polling place, police say

Christopher Thomas Queen, 48, was arrested for threatening to "shoot up" a polling place in Pennsylvania, police said. (Washington County Jail)

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man on Election Day for threatening to shoot workers at a polling place, according to officials.

Christopher Thomas Queen, 48, is charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at a polling place in South Franklin Township, police said. Queen was told he was not registered to vote in the area, and quickly became angry, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA.

The complaint alleges that Queen said he was going to get a gun and "shoot up" the polling place. He quickly left thereafter.

WXPI's Cara Sapida reported that one elderly poll worker was "shaking uncontrollably" after Queen left.

Queen was located and taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint. At his arraignment Tuesday, he told the judge he does not own a firearm and is not a danger to the public, WPXI reports.

