Man charged in threat to kill all gays at St. Louis Pride

Edward Terry, 49, is accused of threatening to shoot and kill "every gay person" and himself at the St. Louis Pride parade. (Missouri Department of Corrections)

ST. LOUIS - A suburban St. Louis man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill "every gay person" and himself at the city's Pride parade.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Edward Terry, of Overland, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat.

Court documents say Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL's parade planners saying he would take his guns to PrideFest and "kill every gay person I can before I kill myself."

The annual parade in downtown St. Louis draws hundreds of thousands of people. It is scheduled for June 30 this year.

Bail for Terry is set at $20,000, cash only.

No attorney who can comment on his behalf is listed in online court records.

