Police: Pennsylvania man chokes cashier for bagging groceries wrong

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges of assault after choking a cashier for bagging his groceries wrong.

In a report by Global News, Fairview Township Police say that Bradley Bower was shopping at a Giant Food Store on Feb. 2 when the attack happened.

Police noted that Bower explained that he asked the clerk "not to throw his groceries around." Among his groceries, Bower and his wife had several bags of chips and didn't want them to get smashed.

Bower then told police that the cashier began to put the chips in the same bag as his canned goods and was "smashing the chips." Bower then asked the cashier to stop bagging his groceries like that.

The cashier told police that Bower paid for his groceries and asked him, "Do you have a problem with me? Because I have a problem with you."

The cashier thought Bower was joking and replied, "Do you?"

Police say that Bower then attacked the cashier, grabbing him by the neck and throwing him against the register while calling him an idiot. The cashier was able to push Bower away while a manager called police.

According to the police, Bower knew he was wrong for what he did and was having a bad day. The issue with the chips "sent him over the edge.

