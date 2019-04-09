Man fatally shot good Samaritan who was paying for meals at Florida Waffle House, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man shot and killed a good Samaritan who was handing out cash and paying for meals at a Florida Waffle House over the weekend, according to police.

Ezekiel Hicks, 25, was arrested early Sunday on murder charges in the death of Craig Brewer, 41.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. when Brewer was at the restaurant picking up people's tabs and giving out $20 bills, deputies told the Gainesville Sun.

Brewer reportedly got in an argument with a female customer who was with Hicks. Deputies believe the woman got angry that Brewer's generosity did not extend to her.

“The victim was engaging folks at the restaurant, and there was a disagreement with a female customer,” Lieutenant Brett Rhodenizer told the Sun.

Police said Hicks then confronted Brewer. At one point during the argument, Hicks reportedly left the crowded restaurant to retrieve a gun from his car which he used to fatally shoot Brewer.

"The suspect left the restaurant and, while outside, armed himself with a handgun," the Alachua County Sheirff's Office said in a statement. "Despite the efforts of at least one bystander, the suspect went back inside, approached the victim, and a physical fight started. As the fight continued, the suspect took the handgun from his pants and shot Brewer in the head."

Deputies responded to the restaurant early Sunday after employees called 911 to report that it had reached capacity. When they arrived, they reportedly found Brewer with gunshot wounds to his head. The shooting occurred just before they got there or just as they were arriving, according to Rhodenizer.

"They feel like they were so close and just far enough away to where they couldn't change the outcome," Rhodenizer told ABC News. "This incident went from a verbal altercation to a homicide in minutes, if not seconds."

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which investigators said is now considered evidence.

Hicks was quickly located and arrested near the restaurant, police said. He was taken to jail and is charged with first-degree murder.

