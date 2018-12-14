Man in 'cocaine' shirt graffitied the word 'cocaine' all over Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say

Sean Harrington, 45, was arrested after New Orleans police said he spray painted the word "cocaine" all over Bourbon Street while wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word "cocaine." (Orleans Justice Center Jail)

NEW ORLEANS - A man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly spray painting the word "cocaine" all over Bourbon Street in New Orleans while wearing a shirt and hat emblazoned with the word "cocaine."

Sean Harrington, 45, was spotted by crime cameras about 2:20 a.m. on December 3 defacing the ground on Bourbon Street, according to an arrest warrant obtained by nola.com. Police said he spray painted the word "cocaine" on the ground at least five times.

Officers who spotted Harrington said he was wearing a shirt with the word "cocaine" spray painted on it and a hat with stickers on it that said "cocaine."

Police said they also found the word "cocaine" spray painted on the side of a curb, a city-owned garbage can, and two waste receptacles. A witness reported seeing a man later identified as Harrington spray painting the word on the doors to a club.

Officers said they found Harrington with a can of white spray paint in his possession. He was arrested on the morning of December 5.

Harrington is facing two counts of criminal damage to property of a value less than $500 and one count of criminal damage to a historic building or landmark, officials said. His bond was set at $500 and he was released from jail Thursday morning.

