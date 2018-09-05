Police: Man arrested after intentionally crashing truck into Dallas news station

DALLAS - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after intentionally crashing a pickup truck into a television news station in downtown Dallas, police said.

FOX4, the Dallas news station, reports that the man repeatedly crashed his vehicle into the side of their building, smashing several windows. Witnesses said the man proceeded to get out of the truck and begin ranting.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The man left behind a suspicious bag, which police investigated to ensure it was not dangerous.

A producer at the station reported that most personnel were evacuated from the building, and that a bomb squad was en route. Meanwhile, a handful of employees remained in a secure part of the building to keep the station on the air.

There were no reports of injuries.

#Breaking We are evacuating the building during our morning newscast, while Dallas police investigate a threat. Bomb squad now in route. pic.twitter.com/Eo9QV2XqKR — Emily Feigen (@EmilyFeigen) September 5, 2018

Watch FOX4's report below:

