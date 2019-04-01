Man killed after knocking on wrong door, Atlanta police say

(CNN) - An Atlanta man is under arrest after police say he shot and killed a man who knocked on the wrong door, mistaking it for his girlfriend's apartment.

Darryl Bynes, 32, has been booked into Fulton County jail on a murder charge, according to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, police say the victim was knocking on a door that he believed was his girlfriend's apartment. As the victim was walking away from the door, Bynes, who was the resident of the apartment, came to his balcony and the two began to exchange words. At some point, Bynes got a handgun and shot the victim, police said.

The victim died at the scene after being shot in the neck. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office would not confirm the name of the victim at this time.

The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested there, Chafee said. It could not be determined Sunday whether Bynes had an attorney.

Bynes' family told WSB, a CNN affiliate, that he had been trying to protect his family and his five kids, and that his truck had been stolen earlier last week.

The station also spoke to the family of the victim, who was reportedly 19 years old.

"I'm having a hard time understanding that someone could be that mean and hurt a child," the victim's mother Lisa Johnson told WSB. "Stop and think before you pull the trigger."

