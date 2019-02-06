Man pleads guilty after allegedly burying baby alive in Montana woods following car crash

Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges alleging he buried a baby alive in the woods after crashing a car in Montana. (Missoula County Sheriff's Department)

MISSOULA, Mont. - An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to charges alleging he abandoned a 5-month-old baby under a pile of debris in the woods of western Montana in July.

Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, of Portland, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Missoula District Court to criminal endangerment and child criminal endangerment. He pleaded no contest to an assault on a child charge.

Prosecutors said Crowley was under the influence of meth and bath salts when he caused a disturbance July 7 at Lolo Hot Springs. Deputites said he wandered into the area yelling about a baby and threatening to fire a gun.

Crowley told responding officers that he and a baby he had been caring for had been in a crash earlier in the day. Court documents obtained by The Missoulian said Crowley was disoriented, likely because of drug use, and unable to help officers find the baby or say at what time the crash occurred.

Crowley told officers the baby was lying on the side of the road or had died and was buried in the woods. According to court records, he said he abandoned the boy because he was very heavy.

Authorities began a search and located Crowley's crashed car off a game trail, but the baby was not inside. Officers said they followed a trail of items including baby formula and a diaper bag that led up a slope from the crash. It was about 2:30 a.m. when officers heard a faint noise that turned out to be the baby lying face down, covered in small sticks and dressed in only a wet and soiled onesie.

It was estimated that the baby had been left alone for at least nine hours.

The baby was taken to the hospital and coughed up small sticks on the way, according to court documents. He was treated for dehydration, lack of food, and scratches, cuts and bruises before being placed in the custody of Health and Human Services.

"The only thing I can say about this whole thing is, it was a miracle," said Deputy Ross Jessop.

The nature of Crowley’s relationship to the baby was not immediately clear.

Crowley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

