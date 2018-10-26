Man sets fire to California home while trying to kill spiders with blowtorch, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. - A man set fire to a Fresno, California home Tuesday while trying to kill black widow spiders with a blowtorch, firefighters said.

The man was house-sitting for his parents when the two-alarm fire began, KFSN reports. 29 firefighters responded and were able to put out the blaze, which damaged the second-story and attic of the home, according to fire crews.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

Fresno City Firefighters posted about the incident to Facebook on Wednesday, writing, "Please don't use a blowtorch to kill spiders."

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, investigators said, but fire crews believe the blowtorch was to blame.

