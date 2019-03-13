Man shot in groin by ex-girlfriend while breaking into her home, Oregon police say

Michael Fouch, 32, was shot in the groin by his ex-girlfriend while he was breaking into her home Monday morning, police said. (Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - An Oregon man was shot in the groin by his ex-girlfriend while breaking into her home early Monday morning, police said.

Michael Fouch, 32, is facing charges of assault and menacing, officials said.

It was shortly before 1 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting that her ex-boyfriend, who had threatened her previously, had entered her home. 911 operators said they heard a single gunshot while they were still on the phone with the 31-year-old woman.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Fouch in the driveway with a single gunshot wound to his groin area. His injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Inestigators said that Fouch had made threats to the woman before entering her home. Fouch had reportedly forced his way into a bedroom where the woman was hiding with her young son when she fired at him, causing him to flee.

Fouch was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Josephine County Jail.

