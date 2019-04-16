Man was offered $200 to beat transgender woman in attack caught on video, Dallas police say

Edward Dominic Thomas, 29, was offered $200 to beat a transgender woman in an incident caught on video Friday, Dallas police said. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

DALLAS - Police in Dallas say a man who was arrested in the attack of a transgender woman Friday was offered $200 to beat her.

Edward Dominic Thomas, 29, was arrested Sunday and is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Police are investigating whether the case meets the criteria for a hate crime.

The attack occurred Friday between 5 and 6 p.m. after the victim, Muhlaysia Booker, accidentally backed into another vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said. The driver of that vehicle told police he ran Booker off the road to keep her from fleeing.

The other driver is named as a suspect in an affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News, but he has not been arrested.

Booker told police that the driver pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage. The affidavit said a crowd gathered, and someone offered Thomas $200 to beat Booker.

Video of the incident shows a crowd gathered around Booker when someone can be heard saying, "Two hundred, you see this."

A man in a white shirt is seen hitting Booker and knocking her to the ground. He gets on top of her and continues to punch her as others gather around and stomp on her.

Booker then tries to get away while shielding her face, but the man in the white shirt continues to hit her.

Eventually, a group of women surrounds Booker and carries her away from the scene.

You may watch the video here. [WARNING: Graphic content, language]

The women who intervened took Booker to a hospital where she was treated for a concussion, a fractured wrist, and bruising and swelling to her face, officials said. She told officers at the hospital that people in the crowd were yelling homphobic slurs.

Dallas police said they have identified at least one other person in the video who has not yet been arrested. Lieutenant Vincent Weddington told the Dallas Morning News that more arrests are expected in the case.

Weddington also said that the department has contacted the FBI and is investigating whether the case may be a hate crime.

Thomas remained in the Dallas County Jail on Monday with his bail set $75,000. He has previous convictions for family violence, assault, burglary and unlawful carry, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings posted a statement on Facebook, saying he is "extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman," and that "those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community."

