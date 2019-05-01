Man who 'hated homosexuals' used hookup ruse to lure, kill victim, Houston prosecutors say

Devonte Garrison, 22, is accused of using an app to lure and kill a man under the guise of having a sexual encounter. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - A Houston man who allegedly "hated homosexuals" was arrested after robbing and killing a man who he met up with under the guise of a hookup, prosecutors said.

Devonte Garrison, 22, appeared in court Monday on capital murder charges in the killing of Adrienne Ward, 30, reports the Houston Chronicle.

Investigators said Garrison was pretending to be gay when he met his would-be victim on the mobile app Tagged and arranged to meet up for what the victim thought would be a sexual encounter.

Police said Ward drove to an apartment complex to meet Garrison early April 19.

Officers were called to the apartment complex about 2:15 a.m. after a man, later identified as Ward, crashed his vehicle into a building. The victim was found in the driver's seat of his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex which showed a passenger, later identified as Garrison, inside Ward's vehicle. The passenger was seen getting out of the vehicle with Ward's stolen cellphone and a handgun, which he used to open fire on Ward as he drove away, prosecutors said.

After the shooting, a tipster known as "Bunny" came forward, telling police she had met a man on the Tagged app who referred to himself as "Arzue." Authorities later identified that man as Garrison.

The tipster told police that the man bragged to her about the killing, saying he "hated homosexuals" and boasting details of the crime known only to law enforcement, according to prosecutors.

Investigators also spoke with Ward's roommate, who he shared a cellphone plan with. The roommate reportedly said Ward had been chatting with a man he met on Tagged and was planning to hook up with the night of the shooting. The roommate was able to provide law enforcement with a phone log that showed Garrison's number, prosecutors said.

Garrison was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail where he is being held without bond.

The Chronicle reports that Garrison was arrested in March 2018 for pointing a gun at a woman, and again in July for trying to strangle his girlfirend while he was out on bond.

