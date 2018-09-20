Maryland Rite Aid distribution center shooting kills 4, including suspect

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - Seven people were shot Thursday morning at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, according to police.

Four people died, including the suspected shooter. Three people are expected to survive. Police are not releasing the victims names until they have time to notify family members.

Officials believe the suspect is a 26-year-old Baltimore County woman. She died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter was armed with one handgun and several magazines. She was a temporary employee at the distribution center.

Detectives are still working to establish a timeline for the shooting.

They believe the suspect reported for work as usual around 9 a.m. People were shot outside and inside the facility.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time, they do not believe there is any additional threat.

