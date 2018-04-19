McKayla Maroney on Nassar: I think I would've starved at Olympics if he didn't bring me food

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is opening up about her experience in competitive gymnastics.

Maroney said disgraced sports physician Larry Nassar abused her for years, but she remembers him helping her, too, as he preyed on her and her teammates.

"I think I would’ve starved at the Olympics if I didn't have him (Nassar) bring me food," she said.

Maroney said her coaches were always watching her weight, trying to keep her skinny. Nassar used that as an opportunity to get closer to the athletes.

"There are also things about the culture that are messed up that (Nassar) used against us," she said.

Here's part of the interview she did with NBC's Savannah Guthrie:

“I think I would’ve starved at the Olympics if I didn’t have him [Nassar] bring me food.” @McKaylaMaroney opens up about the competitive gymnastics culture to @savannahguthrie. More on @datelineNBC Sunday night pic.twitter.com/JlWluizD8g — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 19, 2018

The full interview airs Sunday night on Dateline.

NEW: Nassar victims file another lawsuit against Michigan State, USA Gymnastics

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.