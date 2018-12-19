Middle school gym teacher was on the job with .224 BAC, Iowa police say

Erin Ellerbach, 38, was a middle school gym teacher in Dubuque, Iowa until her arrest for being drunk on the job. (Dubuque County Jail)

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Police were called to an Iowa middle school Monday after administrators said a gym teacher was drunk on the job.

Erin Ellerbach, 38, taught physical education at Jefferson Middle School until her arrest, KDTH reported.

Police said they were called to the school shortly before dismissal about an intoxicated person on school grounds. A school resource officer responded and said they found Ellerbach with slurred speech, red and watery eyes, and the smell of alcohol, according to documents. A breathalyzer test showed that she had a BAC of .224--nearly three times the legal limit.

School officials said they found three 16 oz. cans of Mike's Harder alcoholic beverages in her office with one opened.

Ellenbach was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.