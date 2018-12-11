Mississippi man who rammed cars to flee 'zombies' gets 15 years

Shaun Michael Stroud, 32, was sentenced to prison for ramming vehicles in a parking lot because he thought zombies were chasing him. (Harrison County Jail)

GULFPORT, Miss. - A Mississippi Gulf Coast man who rammed vehicles because he thought zombies were chasing him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Sun Herald reports 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud of Kiln pleaded guilty last week to aggravated assault, grand larceny and malicious mischief.

Gulfport police arrested Stroud on April 8 after he stole a front-end loader from a recycling center and smashed into at least four cars in a Walmart parking lot, including two with people inside. Stroud's wild ride ended after he hit a palm tree and got a flat tire.

Stroud told police he thought zombies were chasing him and that the world was ending.

Harrison County District Attorney Joel Smith says Stroud was on drugs.

“This is once again a reminder of how illegal drugs in our community not only impact the person who uses them, but also put property and lives in danger,” Smith said in a news release. “Thankfully, the quick response of the Gulfport Police Department limited the damage that morning.”

Besides prison, Stroud must pay $41,000 in restitution and spend five years on post-release supervision.

