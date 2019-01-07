More than 150 German shepherds rescued from deplorable conditions in Georgia

More than 150 German shepherds were found living in deplorable conditions in Georgia. (Photo: facebook.com/atlantahumane)

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia property owner is facing animal cruelty charges after 165 German shepherds were discovered living in what the Atlanta Humane Society described as "deplorable, unsanitary conditions."

The AHS assisted the Candler County Sheriff's Department rescue the dogs after they were found Thursday in Metter. The Humane Society worked through the weekend, caring for the most medically in-need dogs first and placing the animals with rescues.

The AHS said the dogs ranged in age and medical status.

"The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help. Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs," said Jessica Rock, director of legal advocacy and law enforcement support at the AHS.

The Humane Society will assess the dogs and provide medical examinations. It is not yet looking for adopters, but is seeking donations to help care for the German shepherds.

