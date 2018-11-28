Mother, 25, gave 9-month-old son laxatives to inflict starvation, Minnesota police say

Megan Lee Kafer, 25, is accused of giving her infant son laxative in an attempt to inflict starvation. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota mother is facing charges after authorities accused her of giving her 9-month-old son laxatives in order to inflict starvation.

Megan Lee Kafer, 25, was charged last week with one count of felony-level child endangerment that could result in substantial harm or death, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Kafer's 9-month-old son was admitted to the hospital July 11 for "failure to thrive," according to court documents. Medical staff noted that the infant appeared "emaciated" despite doctors' efforts to help him gain weight, and suspected that the mother was harming him.

On July 26, medical staff placed Kafer with her son in a hospital room set up with surveillance cameras. The mother, who didn't know she was being monitored, was observed using a syringe to inject something into what appeared to be the infant's feeding tube, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities then entered the room and took Kafer into custody, court documents said. Officers also recovered the syringe, as well as two packages of the over-the-counter laxative MiraLax, which were found in Kafer's purse.

Kafer told authorities that the syringe contained water to help her son gain weight, but tests revealed that the liquid inside was MiraLax, according to the complaint.

A subsequent search of Kafer's phone revealed internet searches including “MiraLax overdose,” “Can a doctor tell if you overdose on MiraLax,” “How to make a baby really sick,” “Mom gets 20 years to life for poisoning son with salt,” “Salt child death,” and “How to make a baby vomit,” court documents said.

The infant underwent numerous procedures and surgeries, and Kafer's parental rights have been terminated, according to the criminal complaint.

Megan Kafer's husband, Jacob Kafer, told the Pioneer Press on Monday that his family is working hard to be reunited. He said the couple has two children.

“We are trying to get the family back together in a way that is safe and healthy for everyone,” he told the Pioneer Press. “My wife was definitely not in a proper mental state, but to the extreme that they make it out to be and have laid out in the complaint, its not quite like that.”

Jacob Kafer said his son is "doing well" since his hospitalization.

Megan Kafer is scheduled to appear in court in mid-December.

