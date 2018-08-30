Mother killed in crash after boyfriend cut brake lines to make crack pipe, Pennsylvania police say

Police say Tammy Fox (left) was killed in a crash after her boyfriend, John Jenkins, cut her vehicle's brake lines while trying to find something to use as a crack pipe. (Lackawanna County Jail)

SCRANTON, Pa. - The boyfriend of a Pennsylvania mother killed in a car crash last week admitted to cutting her brake lines in order to make a crack pipe, police said Wednesday.

John Jenkins, 39, is charged with criminal homicide for the death of Tammy Fox.

The 38-year-old mother of five died in the crash August 22, according to police. Investigators said Fox's vehicle "began to accelerate" before crossing through an intersection and violently striking a tree. Fox was taken to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A mechanical inspection of the vehicle revealed that the brake lines had been cut, according to police.

Investigators conducted an interview with Jenkins, who admitted that he cut the brake lines the night prior to the crash "in an attempt to obtain a metal pipe that could be used to smoke crack cocaine," police said.

According to court papers obtained by WNEP, Jenkins said Fox was "driving him crazy" because she was looking for a pipe to smoke crack. Jenkins said he has no knowledge of cars, but he decided to cut anything from underneath the vehicle that would work.

"99 percent of the time it's mainly operator error," Pennsylvania State Trooper Bob Urban told WNEP. "This vehicle was actually tampered with and that's what caused the death in this crash.”

The crash site is now a memorial to Fox, decorated with balloons, notes and flowers, reports WNEP.

A GoFundMe page has been set up raise money for funeral expenses and Fox's five children. As of Thursday morning, the campaign was only $300 short of a $7,500 goal.

Jenkins was arraigned Tuesday night and sent to the Lackawanna County Jail, according to officials.

