Motorists nab cash spilled by armored truck on New Jersey freeway, causing crashes

Bills were scattered across a New Jersey highway Thursday morning after the rear door of an armored Brink's truck opened up. (Twitter)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, causing crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money.

Police Capt. Phil Taormina says it looks as if the vehicle had an issue with the lock on one of its doors.

The frenzy happened in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

In online videos, a man in uniform is seen running through traffic trying to collect money. Police say people exiting cars to grab cash led to two crashes.

It was not clear if anyone was injured. Police also say it's unknown how much money spilled.

Brink's confirmed the truck is theirs but declined further comment.

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.