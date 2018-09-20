Multiple victims reported after shots fired in business area in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - Multiple victims reported after shots fired in a business area in Aberdeen, Maryland, according to officials.

The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. Thursday.

People are being asked to avoid the area in Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

