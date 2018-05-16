Nanny cam captures man sneaking into Utah home, performing sex act while mother and baby sleep

Police in Layton, Utah are trying to identify a man who was captured on a nanny cam entering a bedroom and performing a sex act on himself while a woman and her baby were asleep.

Police were called to the home around 5 a.m. Monday after the father found a few things out of place. He told police he checked the nanny cam footage, which showed a man sneaking into the basement bedroom.

The video shows a baby sleeping in a crib several feet away from the mother's bed when the intruder enters. His face is not seen as he walks around the room and dims a lamp. Police said the full video showed him exposing himself and performing a sex act on himself before leaving.

The Layton City Police Department posted the video on Facebook hoping that the public could help identify the suspect.

Nothing appeared to be stolen from the home and there were no signs of forced entry, police said.

"It appears that his intent was some sort of gratification from being in the room and doing what he was doing," Layton Police Lieutenant Travis Lyman told KSL.

The couple believes the man knew their garage code, and they are worried he may have snuck in several times before the nanny cam was installed.

"He walked right past my son and he could've just picked him up and my son is at that age where if somebody picked him up, he wouldn't cry, you know?" the mother said. "He could've just taken him and that's what really scared me the most."

