New Jersey woman charged in death of puppy found submerged in pond

WEST MILFORD, N.J. - A woman has been charged in the death of a 10-week-old puppy whose body was found submerged and in a weighted cage in a northern New Jersey pond.

Passaic County prosecutors say Tonya Fea faces animal cruelty charges. It wasn't known if the 47-year-old Jefferson Township woman has retained an attorney.

The female golden retriever puppy was found April 30 in Greenwood Pond in West Milford. Authorities have not said what caused the dog's death or how long the animal had been in the water before it was discovered.

A nonprofit animal welfare group was offering a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the dog's death.

After Fea's arrest, the Last Resort Rescue wrote on Facebook that the puppy, named Jenny, "was ALIVE and was intentionally drowned by this monster."

