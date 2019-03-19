New Mexico AMBER Alert: Police seek missing 15-year-old Tanisha Jim

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen in New Mexico.

Here's the info:

This is a New Mexico AMBER ALERT for the Gallup Police Department. Gallup Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Tanisha Jim. For information on this AMBER ALERT please contact the Gallup Police Department at (505) 863-9365. Tanisha Jim is a fifteen-year-old Native American female, 5'3" inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen on March 18, 2019 wearing a gray jacket with flowers on the side, blue jeans, and Nike shoes. She was last seen at the Ford Canyon Park in Gallup, NM. She is possibly in the Albuquerque area with Murray Jameson (18) of Yah Tah Hay, NM in a black Toyota Corolla 4-door passenger car with tinted windows and unknown license plate numbers. Gallup PD has reason to believe that Tanisha Jim made plans to meet up with Murray Jameson over Facebook.

Gallup Police Department 505-863-9365

Missing Since: Mar 18, 2019

Missing From: Gallup, NM

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: Native American

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color Brown

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 145 lbs

Description: Wearing a gray jacket with flowers on the side, blue jeans, and Nike shoes



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.