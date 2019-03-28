New York woman struck by frozen turkey thrown through windshield in 2004 dies

A New York woman who was struck by a frozen turkey that was thrown through her car windshield in 2004 has died.

In a Facebook post this week, Victoria Ruvolo's supporters said she died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Back in November 2004, the Associated Press reported five teenagers were arrested in the hurling of the frozen turkey that burst through 44-year-old Ruvolo's windshield in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

"Victoria's esophagus was caved in, her cheeks and jaw shattered. The socket of one eye was fractured, and she suffered brain damage," reads a statement on her support group website.

One of the teens, Ryan Cushing, was later arrested and charged first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, forgery, criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison if it weren't for Ruvolo pushing for hist amnesty.

Ruvolo survived and dedicated the rest of her life to speaking out about the "power of forgiveness," according to her website. In 2011 she co-authored a book "No Room for Vengeance."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.