NHTSA gives tips for safe travels to work for Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day

Monday marks the 27th annual Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day, and people all across the country are expected to participate.

With that in mind, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is offering tips for a safe ride in to work today to people who are choosing to participate.

Here is what the NHTSA recommends participants do to be safe on their ride to work:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and use reflective tape and gear to be more visible.

Be properly licensed: All states require a motorcycle license endorsement to supplement your normal driver's license.

Practice safe riding: Get used to your motorcycle before hitting the open road, and be sure you know how to handle it in different conditions, such as inclement weather, slick roads, potholes and more.

Check the motorcycle's condition: Be sure to check tire pressure and tread depth, hand and foot brakes, headlights and turn signals, fluid levels, and any signs or oil or gas leaks.

Ride safe and sober: Never ride while distracted or impaired. On average, a DUI costs $10,000, and can also lead to jail time, impoundment of your motorcycle, loss of your license and higher insurance rates.

For more information, go to www.NHTSA.gov/road-safety/motorcycles.

