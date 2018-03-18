NHTSA investigating issues in 425,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles that led to 4 deaths

DETROIT - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating into problems that affected an estimated 425,000 vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia after failing to inflate air bags in crashes that killed four people.

The NHTSA said in documents that were published on its website the vehicles affected include the 2011 Hyundai Sonata and the 2012 and 2013 Kia Forte. It also has reports of six front-end crashes with significant damage to the cars -- four people died and six others were injured.

The issue in these vehicles are linked to electrical circuit shorts in the air bag control computers, which are developed by parts supplier ZF-TRW. Hyundai recalled nearly 155,000 Sonatas on Feb. 27 because of air bag malfunctions and blamed the short circuits in the air bag control computers.

Kia has not recalled any vehicles yet, but the company did release a statement that read "Kia will act promptly to conduct a safety recall, if it determines that a recall would be appropriate."

Hyundai spokesperson Jim Trainor said dealers will consider offering a loaner car to people until the issue can be repaired.

"We certainly would do everything we can to help our customers," he said.

The NHTSA is also investigating into other automakers that could see similar problems.

