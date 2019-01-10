North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge close to opening in Tennessee

A bridge that will become North America's longest suspension pedestrian bridge is nearing completion in Tennessee.

The bridge, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, will stretch approximately 680 feet, which is longer than two football fields.

Developers hope to have the bridge open by mid-to-late winter, depending on weather.

The bridge is apart of the Gatlinburg SkyLift, a scenic chairlift that provides an exhilarating ride to the top of Crockett Mountain and offers amazing views of the Smoky Mountains.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.