Deputy planted meth, heroin in car of ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, North Carolina sheriff says

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was arrested last week after police said he bought drugs and planted them in the car of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Sheriff Landric Reid said former Deputy David Scott Burroughs bought heroin and meth in March of last year and planted them in the victim's car as revenge for dating his ex-girlfriend.

"This was a revenge case where he planted drugs; in our opinion, he planted drugs in a male's car,” Reid told WSOC. “This male was dating his ex-girlfriend, and he wanted revenge, and he wanted his ex-girlfriend back."

Burroughs's fellow officers became suspicious when he told them about tips he'd received that the victim was dealing drugs out of his car, according to Reid.

“This started on a Sunday afternoon, and by that Wednesday, when we made the stop, the drugs were in the exact same location in the trunk," Reid said. "And that kind of was a red flag because anyone selling drugs, they wouldn't have them still there from Sunday to Wednesday in the same place."

Reid fired Burroughs after an investigation into the case last year. Burroughs was arrested last week after the Anson County Sheriff's Office along with the State Bureau of Investigations wrapped up their investigation.

Burroughs was released on bond Monday and is due in court April 16, officials said.

