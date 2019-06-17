North Carolina teen believes app saved her life after car crashed

A teen is thankful for her life and a tracking app according to a report by WXII 12 in Winston-Salem, NC.

The teen's car hydroplaned, flipped over and ended up in a ravine. During the time of the accident there was heavy rain. Her arm ended up pinned under the car and said the only thing she could touch was her Bible. She knew her Find My Friends app on her phone was activated but was nervous her family would not find her. As time went on she kept the faith, her family ended up finding her through the Find My Friends app and communicated with 911 as well.

She believes she was spared for a reason and wants to encourage teens to use the location apps to share their location with family members.

