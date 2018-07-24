Nude yogi arrested at Planet Fitness thought it was a 'judgment free zone,' New Hampshire police say

Eric Stagno, 34, was arrested after working out naked at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness. (Plaistow Police Department)

Plaistow, N.H. - A man who was arrested Sunday for stripping naked before practicing yoga at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness reportedly told officers he thought the gym was a "judgment free zone."

Eric Stagno, 34, of Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports.

Police said they responded to a report of a nude patron at the gym around 1:35 p.m.

“The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats,” police Capt. Brett Morgan told the Union Leader.

Police said when they arrived, they found Stagno in a "yoga-type pose" on a mat and arrested him without incident. Arresting officers said that Stagno referenced the gym chain's slogan that it is a "judgment free zone."

Police said that Stagno was not a member at the Plaistow Planet Fitness, but they were not sure if he was a member at another location.

Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned September 21 in the Plaistow District Court, according to the Union Leader.

