Officials: Multiple killed, suspect in critical condition after shooting in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - Multiple people were killed in a Thursday morning shooting in northeast Maryland.

The Hardford Sheriff held a news conference after noon Thursday.

Officials said they're still in the early stages of the investigation but that there were multiple fatalities and multiple people wounded in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland.

The Associated Press reports that three people were killed.

The suspect is believed to have been working alone and used a handgun. That suspect is in custody at a hospital and is in critical condition, according to officials.

Police do not believe there is any additional threat.

People were asked to avoid the area in Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.